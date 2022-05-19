IKA Kitefoiling Youth U17 and U21 Worlds – Torregrande Day 1

After the first day of racing at the Formula Kite U21 and the A class U17 Youth Foil World Championships in Torregrande, Sardinia, leaders are:

Formula Kite U21 (Female) – Gal Zukerman of Israel

Formula Kite U21 (Male) – Max Maeder of Singapore and Riccardo Pianosi Italy



A class Youth Foil U17 (Male & Female) – Jakub Balewicz of Poland

Not as straight forward as it seems, with chaos in the women’s Formula Kite U21 when some riders were told about a course change by their coaches and others not, including Julia Damasiewicz of Poland, who won but sailed the wrong course.

Poland’s Nina Arcisz briefly claimed the overall lead after four races but a protest led to her disqualification from race three, and dropped her to seventh overall. Gal Zukerman took the overall lead with Damasiewicz second.

Francesca Maini (6, 11) is best placed British competitor in 15th place, only able to compet in two of the four races.



In the men’s U21 Formula Kite, the defending Formula Kite Youth World Champion, Max Maeder from Singapore, finished the day with four flight race wins, while Riccardo Pianosi of Italy took three wins and a UCD in his flight races.

This tied the two leaders on 3 points after discard with Qibin Huang of China taking the other win to finish the day in third with five points.

Britain’s Mattia Maini is in 12th place with 7, 4, 4, and a DNC. Sam Dickinson is in 31st place.

Qualifiction racing continues on Thursday with four more races scheduled in the Male and Formula Kite divisions and the Youth Foil mixed fleet. With qualifying series races running at a target time of 12 minutes.

The A’s Youth Foil Class is the one-design entry level equipment and competition for up-and-coming kitefoilers looking to step up to Formula Kite.

Riders compete on identical SABfoil carbon hydrofoils and boards, and Ozone Edge kites restricted to three sizes, 6m, 9m and 13m. The kites are inflatable tube kites which make handling and relaunching a lot easier than the more powerful but less forgiving Formula Kite equivalent.

Formula Kite U21 Results after Day 1:

Formula Kite Male (4 races, 1 discard) 42 entries

1st FRA Maximilian Maeder – – 3 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 3 pts

3rd CHN Qibin Huang – – 5 pts

Formula Kite Female (4 races, 1 discard) 22 entries

1st ISR Gal Zukerman – – 7 pts

2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz – – 9 pts

3rd ISR Maya Ashkenazi – – 10 pts

Full U21 results available here . . .

A class U17 YouthFoil (4 races, 1 discard) 19 entries

1st POL Jakub Balewicz – – 4 pts

2nd SUI Gian Andrea Stragiotti – – 6 pts

3rd POL Jan Koszowski – – 7 pts

Full U17 results available here . . .