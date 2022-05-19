iQFoil Europeans – Emma Wilson leads Women’s Championship on Day 3

More Course racing and the Marathon on Day 3 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.
- Emma Wilson GBR leads the Women
- Luuc Van Opzeeland NED now leads the men
Britain’s Emma Wilson (1 3 -4 ) is now clear leader in the women’s iQFoil Championship with 19 points after finishing fourth in the marathon race, won by the Israeli Shahar Tibi,
Watson leads by four points from Hélène Noesmoen of France (2 1 -9) on 23 points with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland in third with 36 points.
Saskia Sills moves from ninth to fifth, one point off fourth placed Nicole Van Der Velden of Spain. In sixth place is Shahar Tibi of Israel.
Other leading British competitors are Catrin Williams 19th, Islay Watson 20th, Emily Hall 34th and Alice Read 39th.
In the men Luuc Van Opzeeland (2 -43 1) of Holland takes back the lead with 18 points after winning the Marathon (double points), and is 22 points clear of Italy’s Nicolò Renna (-5 4.33 4) on 30.33 points after redress.
While Holland’s Kiran Badloe dropped back from third to 18th overall.
Overnight leader Nicolas Gotard of France is now in third with 36 points, and in fourth is Britain’s Sam Sills with 47 points.
Fifth is Adrien Mestra of France with 53 points and now in sixth is Matt Barton of Britain with 58 points.
Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 12 races (95 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON -5 3 1 3 1 1 -10 2 1 3 -4 4 – – 19 pts
2nd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -3 1 3 3 1 -11 1 2 2 1 -9 9 – – 23 pts
3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 1 5 3 1 -9 -9 6 4 3 6 -7 7 – – 36 pts
4th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 -17 5 -9 8 3 3 6 -30 9 2 2 – – 41 pts
5th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 5 5 -15 -11 6 6 3 -8 4 5 5 – – 42 pts
6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 7 3 3 1 3 4 -12 -8 -49 27 1 1 – – 50 pts
7th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 -13 1 1 2 6 -8 5 6 5 -24 24 – – 51 pts
8th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE -25 -49 9 7 3 4 2 8 11 -28 8 8 – – 60 pts
9th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 9 11 -13 13 2 5 -15 5 10 -39 3 3 – – 61 pts
10th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES -19 7 7 -21 5 10 3 4 5 12 -16 16 – – 69 pts
11th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 9 -49 13 -17 14 7 5 12 -9 2 6 6 – – 74 pts
12th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR U21 13 -49 -15 13 7 2 4 7 7 7 -19 19 – – 79 pts
13th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG U21 5 9 11 -21 7 1 -13 6 21 -37 12 12 – – 84 pts
14th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 7 5 7 6 -10 2 -27 20 17 -21 21 – – 92 pts
15th FRA 31 Lola SORIN U21 11 5 -49 7 8 15 10 -17 14 -31 11 11 – – 92 pts
Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 12 races (154 entries)
1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 1 1 1 -49 -9 9 1 2 -43 1 1 – – 18 pts
2nd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 1 1 -35 3 -41 10 1 2 -5 4.33 4 4 – – 30.33 pts
3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 3 1 1 1 -7 -14 1 1 14 -15 7 7 – – 36 pts
4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 -17 3 -9 8 3 4 6 -13 4 8 8 – – 47 pts
5th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE -41 9 11 3 8 -17 5 3 -16 8 3 3 – – 53 pts
6th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON -11 5 9 9 9 7 -28 7 -32 2 5 5 – – 58 pts
7th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 1 -31 3 11 -18 14 5 4 8 -23 6 6 – – 58 pts
8th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -11 3 3 1 5 -53 2 6 -17 5 17 17 – – 59 pts
9th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS -41 1 1 1 4 -19 10 4 6 1 -44 44 – – 72 pts
10th GER 404 Fabian WOLF 1 5 3 3 6 -34 -20 8 19 3 -25 25 – – 73 pts
11th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 5 5 -9 2 4 3 -19 -48 36 9 9 – – 74 pts
12th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK 1 7 1 13 -28 12 -16 13 27 -45 2 2 – – 78 pts
13th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI -19 5 5 7 11 -21 15.66 15 9 -20 10 10 – – 87.66 pts
14th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS 7 15 13 -41 1 5 19 -32 -46 9 11 11 – – 91 pts
15th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 7 9 3 -41 3 1 27.33 -78 1 -33 20 20 – – 91.33 pts