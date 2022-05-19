iQFoil Europeans – Emma Wilson leads Women’s Championship on Day 3

More Course racing and the Marathon on Day 3 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole.

Emma Wilson GBR leads the Women

Luuc Van Opzeeland NED now leads the men

Britain’s Emma Wilson (1 3 -4 ) is now clear leader in the women’s iQFoil Championship with 19 points after finishing fourth in the marathon race, won by the Israeli Shahar Tibi,

Watson leads by four points from Hélène Noesmoen of France (2 1 -9) on 23 points with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland in third with 36 points.

Saskia Sills moves from ninth to fifth, one point off fourth placed Nicole Van Der Velden of Spain. In sixth place is Shahar Tibi of Israel.

Other leading British competitors are Catrin Williams 19th, Islay Watson 20th, Emily Hall 34th and Alice Read 39th.

In the men Luuc Van Opzeeland (2 -43 1) of Holland takes back the lead with 18 points after winning the Marathon (double points), and is 22 points clear of Italy’s Nicolò Renna (-5 4.33 4) on 30.33 points after redress.

While Holland’s Kiran Badloe dropped back from third to 18th overall.

Overnight leader Nicolas Gotard of France is now in third with 36 points, and in fourth is Britain’s Sam Sills with 47 points.

Fifth is Adrien Mestra of France with 53 points and now in sixth is Matt Barton of Britain with 58 points.

Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 12 races (95 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON -5 3 1 3 1 1 -10 2 1 3 -4 4 – – 19 pts

2nd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN -3 1 3 3 1 -11 1 2 2 1 -9 9 – – 23 pts

3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 1 5 3 1 -9 -9 6 4 3 6 -7 7 – – 36 pts

4th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 -17 5 -9 8 3 3 6 -30 9 2 2 – – 41 pts

5th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 5 5 -15 -11 6 6 3 -8 4 5 5 – – 42 pts

6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 7 3 3 1 3 4 -12 -8 -49 27 1 1 – – 50 pts

7th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 -13 1 1 2 6 -8 5 6 5 -24 24 – – 51 pts

8th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE -25 -49 9 7 3 4 2 8 11 -28 8 8 – – 60 pts

9th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 9 11 -13 13 2 5 -15 5 10 -39 3 3 – – 61 pts

10th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES -19 7 7 -21 5 10 3 4 5 12 -16 16 – – 69 pts

11th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 9 -49 13 -17 14 7 5 12 -9 2 6 6 – – 74 pts

12th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR U21 13 -49 -15 13 7 2 4 7 7 7 -19 19 – – 79 pts

13th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG U21 5 9 11 -21 7 1 -13 6 21 -37 12 12 – – 84 pts

14th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 7 5 7 6 -10 2 -27 20 17 -21 21 – – 92 pts

15th FRA 31 Lola SORIN U21 11 5 -49 7 8 15 10 -17 14 -31 11 11 – – 92 pts

Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 12 races (154 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND 1 1 1 1 -49 -9 9 1 2 -43 1 1 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 1 1 -35 3 -41 10 1 2 -5 4.33 4 4 – – 30.33 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD 3 1 1 1 -7 -14 1 1 14 -15 7 7 – – 36 pts

4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 -17 3 -9 8 3 4 6 -13 4 8 8 – – 47 pts

5th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE -41 9 11 3 8 -17 5 3 -16 8 3 3 – – 53 pts

6th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON -11 5 9 9 9 7 -28 7 -32 2 5 5 – – 58 pts

7th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 1 -31 3 11 -18 14 5 4 8 -23 6 6 – – 58 pts

8th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -11 3 3 1 5 -53 2 6 -17 5 17 17 – – 59 pts

9th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS -41 1 1 1 4 -19 10 4 6 1 -44 44 – – 72 pts

10th GER 404 Fabian WOLF 1 5 3 3 6 -34 -20 8 19 3 -25 25 – – 73 pts

11th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 5 5 -9 2 4 3 -19 -48 36 9 9 – – 74 pts

12th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK 1 7 1 13 -28 12 -16 13 27 -45 2 2 – – 78 pts

13th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI -19 5 5 7 11 -21 15.66 15 9 -20 10 10 – – 87.66 pts

14th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS 7 15 13 -41 1 5 19 -32 -46 9 11 11 – – 91 pts

15th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY 7 9 3 -41 3 1 27.33 -78 1 -33 20 20 – – 91.33 pts

