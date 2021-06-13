Champagne sparkles for the Royal Southern YC on Day 1

Congratulations to the 14 teams that took race victories the first day of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Champagne Charlie June Regatta.

Glorious conditions for day 1 with 87 boats racing in the Solent and after a sparkling day on the water, Charles Heidsieck Champagne provided the magical bubbles to finish off a memorable day of racing.

Racing started in a light northerly wind, which backed south westerly as the sea breeze arrived just after high tide. Building to 15 knots or more.

With wind over tide the Solent delivered superb conditions for an extended afternoon of racing.

Fourtteen teams took race victories Saturday and the eight class leaders after Day 1 are:

Russell Peters’ Cape31 Squirt,

Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!,

Handley & James’ Mustang 30 Gr8 Banter,

Hill & Faulkner’s Farr 280 Moral Compass,

Jonty Sherwill’s classic Cockleshell,

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat,

John Pollard’s SB20 Xcellent and Peter Baines XOD Felix.

Cumulative Results available here . . .