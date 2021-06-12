Allianz Regatta Part 2 – Medal Race line-up confirmed

The Medal Race line-ups in the 49er and 49erFX classes at the Hempel World Cup Series – Allianz Regatta were confirmed ahead of Sunday’s final day of racing.

With a late change to the leaders in the 49er fleet, and points tight in both classes, no medals have been confirmed just yet and it’s all to play for in the Medal Races.

A difficult day for British pair Isabelle Fellows & Alice Masterman saw them drop from third to fifth.

Asked what they were aiming to do tomorrow to try and get back into the top three, Masterman replied enthusiastically, “Win the Medal Race; give it everything we’ve got!”



49erFX – Women after 11 races (18 entries)

1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 18 pts

2nd GER Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 29 pts

3rd NED Odile van AANHOLT and Emma SIEWERS – – 36 pts

4th GER Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE – – 38 pts

5th GBR Isabelle FELLOWS and Alice MASTERMAN – – 40 pts

6th ITA Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 53 pts

7th GER Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 59 pts

8th NED Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER – – 61 pts

9th ITA Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA – – 68 pts

10th GER Sophie STEINLEIN and Bente BATZING – – 75 pts

49er – Men after 12 races (31 entries)

1st GER Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 33 pts

2nd NED Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 35 pts

3rd FRA Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 40 pts

4th FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 52 pts

5th DEN Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 52 pts

6th FRA Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH – – 53 pts

7th GER Max STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL – – 60 pts

8th DEN Joakim SALSKOV-IVERSEN and Markus Oliver NIELSEN – – 90 pts

9th ITA Marco ANESSI PÈ and Edoardo GAMBA – – 101 pts

10th GER Paul PIETZCKER and Linus von OPPEN – – 103 pts

