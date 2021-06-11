Kiteboarding replaces Offshore Event for Paris 2024

World Sailing have been informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the IOC Executive Board have approved Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding (Formula Kite) for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the IOC Executive Board today, Thursday 10 June 2021 in Lausanne, Switzerland following a recommendation from the IOC Programme Commission.

Ian Walker, the RYA’s Director of Racing, said: “We’re saddened that the Mixed Doublehanded Offshore Event proposed by World Sailing has been rejected by the IOC, but relieved that sailing has retained all ten Olympic medals.”

The Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding Events will replace the Mixed Kiteboarding and Mixed Offshore Events that were selected by World Sailing’s members and remained World Sailing’s first-choice events for Paris 2024.

The IOC raised objections to the selection of the Mixed Offshore Event as sailing’s 10th medal for Paris 2024, and requested World Sailing to put forward alternative event proposals.

World Sailing’s Council then approved the Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding (Formula Kite) and Men’s and Women’s Two Person Dinghy (470) as the first and second alternative event proposals following their meeting at the 2021 Mid-Year Meeting.

The IOC has plumped for Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding.

David Graham, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The IOC provided us with clear guidance and their decision-making is consistent with other sports and events.”

“The World Sailing community acted at pace to propose alternative events and we are delighted the IOC have followed our guidance and selected our first alternative proposal of Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding.”

