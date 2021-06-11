Dobson and Tidey take 49erFX title at Cascais Championship

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey won the 49erFX medal race to clinch overall victory at the Cascais Championship Act II.

The British Olympic pair will now head to Enoshima for the Tokyo Games in July on a high after beating a top quality field at this final pre-Olympic event.

In second place were 2020 world champions Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain, with third Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway.

The next time most of these teams meet will be competing for Olympic medals at the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Games.

Cascais 49erFX Championship ActII after Medal Race (21 entries)

1st GBR Charlotte I Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 2 – – 49 pts

2nd ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo – – 6 – – 62 pts

3rd NOR Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen – – 10 – – 77 pts

4th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 12 – – 80 pts

5th USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret D Shea – – 4 – – 82 pts

6th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – 14 – – 103 pts

7th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts – – 8 – – 112 pts

8th BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena kunze – – DNC – – 112 pts

9th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz – – DNC – – 126 pts

10th AUS Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan – – 16 – – 127 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR Megan Brickwood and Steph Orton – – 182 pts

18th GBR Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter – – 208 pts

