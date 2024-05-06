La Grande Motte Skiff and Nacra International Regatta 2024

The Nacra 17 World Championship along with the 49er and 49erFX European Championships

This event about to start in La Grande Motte in the South of France, with sailors looking to make the most of the final major test before this summer’s Olympic Games.

After a horribly damp and drizzly day on the Mediterranean, the teams are looking forward to a week of warmer and sunnier conditions for the six days of competition scheduled from 7 to 12 May.

The Nacra 17 Worlds has attracted all but one of the teams who will be contesting the mixed multihull event at the Olympic Regatta in Marseille this summer.

It’s one of the cruel aspects of Olympic sailing that only one team gets to go for each nation. This means that some of the world’s fastest sailors are left behind.

Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei are a case in point. The young Italians put down a strong marker last summer when they won the gold medal at the Olympic Test Event in Marseille. But they won’t be on the start line for this summer’s Olympic Regatta.

That has gone to reigning Olympic Champions from Italy, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, won the title for the second year running. Can they now make it a third win in a row in La Grande Motte this week?

Great Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are among the teams expected to pose the greatest threat to Italian dominance but there are so many others to consider as serious contenders for the Nacra 17 podium.

With a number of the top women 49erFX crews taking time out for some rest and recuperation, the 49erFX European Championships offers some teams a chance to compete for the title.

While in the men’s 49er the French pair Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin the defending champions, struggled with injury last season, but having been selected for the Games, the 2024 title would be a great way for the French to set themselves up for the Olympics on home waters.

The British Nacra pair, Gimson and Burnet are strong podium challengers, but the 49er and FX, who skipped Hyeres, really need some good results in this strong, high grade event.

Team GB selections racing at La Grande Motte:

49er – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Other GBR entries:

49er

James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

Arran HOLMAN and Sam JONES

Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE

Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN

Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

49erFX

Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

Racing begins on Tuesday morning with the start of the qualification series for the three events.