Allianz Regatta Part 2 – Fellows and Masterman into third overall

A good day for the British pair, Isabelle Fellows and Alice Masterman, in the women’s 49erFX class at the Hempel World Cup Series – Allianz Regatta in Medemblik.

Fellows and Masterman finished the day with two second places which lifted them into third overall, two points behind second placed Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille of Germany.



The Dutch Olympic pair, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz continue to lead the 49erFX overall, finishing with their fifth race win to extend their lead to 13 points.

In the men’s 49er,the new leaders are Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt of Holland with a four point lead over Kévin Fischer and Noé Delpech of France.

Germany’s Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger are in third place.

Britain’s Nick Robins and Sam Batten are in 13th place.

Final fleet racing Saturday with the top ten to advance to Sunday’s Medal Races, with the remaining sailors competing in a single fleet race on Sunday.

49erFX – Women after 8 races (18 entries)

1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 1 1 1 3 1 -19 5 1 – – 13 pts

2nd GER Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 3 7 3 6 3 -10 1 3 – – 26 pts

3rd GBR Isabelle FELLOWS and Alice MASTERMAN – – 5 3 4 -11 7 5 2 2 – – 28 pts

4th GER Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE – – -10 9 2 2 5 1 6 4 – – 29 pts

5th NED Odile van AANHOLT and Emma SIEWERS – – 4 4 5 1 -8 8 8 5 – – 35 pts

6th NED Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER – – 2 6 12 9 -18 12 3 6 – – 50 pts

49er – Men after 9 races (31 entries)

1st NED Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -16 1 11 1 1 7 2 5 – – 32 pts

2nd FRA Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH – – 9 3 10 1 2 -32 2 8 1 – – 36 pts

3rd GER Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 3 8 5 3 4 -16 3 12 3 – – 41 pts

4th FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 1 9 8 2 -16 5 6 5 10 – – 46 pts

5th DEN Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 5 7 -13 8 11 6 4 7 2 – – 50 pts

6th FRA Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 2 1 2 10 10 21 1 4 -32 – – 51 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN – – 97.0 pts

Full results available here . . .