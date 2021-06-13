Morgan Cup Race – Sunrise dances to victory

Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise scored the best corrected time under IRC to win the Morgan Cup.

Ed Fishwick’s Farr 42 Redshift took Line Honours for the 110 nautical mile race.

Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood was the winner of IRC One and placed second overall. Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader was third overall.

Former RORC Commodore, Andrew McIrvine’s Ker 39 La Réponse was fourth overall, just over a minute off the podium after IRC time correction.

Congratulations to all of the class winners for the Morgan Cup Race:

CM60 Venomous, skippered by James Gair, Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood, Bruce Huber’s J/112E Xanaboo, Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada, and Charles Emmett’s Class40 Manic.

J/112E Xanaboo, owned by Bruce Huber, was winner of IRC Two.

Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada was the winner of IRC Four and IRC Two-Handed. Racing with Jeremy Waitt, the pair are highly experienced and successful offshore duo.

The next event for the Royal Ocean Racing Club will be inshore. The IRC National Championship will be held in the Solent 18-20 June.

The RORC Season’s Points Championship continues offshore, with the De Guingand Bowl, starting from the RYS Line on Saturday 26 June.