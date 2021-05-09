Royal Southern May Regatta opens the Hamble season

The Royal Southern Yacht Club May Regatta, supported by Doyle Sails, was the first big Open Event of the year on the Hamble River.

72 teams enjoyed thrilling racing in The Solent with seven classes racing on two racecourses.

The first day was cancelled due to high winds but it was well worth the wait. On Sunday, a southerly wind, piping up to over 20 knots in the gusts, delivered excellent racing conditions.

Congratulations to the class winners:

Tony and Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly was the winner in IRC 1. Chris Jones and Louise Jones Makin’s J/111 JourneyMaker 11 was second, just a point ahead of Michael Blair and Stevie Beckett’s King 40 Cobra.

In the HP30 Class, Glyn Locke’s Farr 280 Toucan, won two out of three races to take the podium. Jamie Rankin’s Farr 280 Pandemonium was second. Competing in their first race with a new boat, Alain Waha’s FarEast 28 Cogital was third.

J/112E Happy Daize skippered by James Chalmers was the winner of IRC 2. Gordon Craigen’s J/105 Jacana was second on countback from Mike and Susie Yates’ J/109 Jago.

In IRC 3, Team Hamble racing Quarter Tonner Protis helmed by Ian Southworth, scored three straight bullets to win the class. Ian Handley and Tim James’ Mustang 30 Gr8 Banter was second with Olly and Sam Love’s SJ320 Frank3 in third.

In the Club Class, David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five was the winner, just a point ahead of two well sailed Contessa 32s. Martin Collen’s Andaxi won two races but did not compete in Race 3 to place second on countback from Mark Catherall’s Teela.

The 19-strong J/70 Class was racing in the inaugural J/70 UK Sprint Series. Simon Patterson’s Standfast was the event winner

In the XOD Class, Peter Baines’ Felix won two of today’s races to win by a point from Gary Rossall’s Little X. Andy Hamlett’s Satu was third.

Full results available here . . .

The Royal Southern Summer Series is scheduled to continue on 12-13 June with the Champagne Charlie June Regatta, incorporating the SB20 Southern Area Champs.