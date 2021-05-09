Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Final Day Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed the Medal races on Sunday.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany won the women’s 49erFX finishing one point clear of the Spanish pair Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.

Third were Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey won the Medal race and finished sixth overall.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the USA were the winners, finishing two points ahead of Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove of Ireland.

Third were Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA.

Portugal’s Jorge Lima and Josa Costa won the Medal race and finished fifth overall.

No British crews in the men’s 49er event.

49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after Medal race (1 discard) (28 entries)

1st GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – 8 – – 83 pts

2nd ESP TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 16 – – 84 pts

3rd BRA Martine Grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 – – 86 pts

4th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 14 – – 90 pts

5th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 12 – – 91 pts

6th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 2 – – 92 pts

7th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – 6 – – 133 pts

8th AUT Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht – – 10 – – 137 pts

9th BEL Isaura Maerhaub and Anouk Geurks – – 18 – – 141 pts

10th NOR Helene Ness and Marie Ranningen – – DNC – – 174 pts

49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after Medal race (1 discard (11 entries)

1st USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 14 – – 52 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 6 – – 54 pts

3rd USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 4 – – 60 pts

4th BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 18 – – 67 pts

5th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – 2 – – 84 pts

6th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 10 – – 94 pts

7th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 12 – – 101 pts

8th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – 16 – – 123 pts

9th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 20 – – 128 pts

10th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – 22 – – 141 pts

11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – 8 – – 161 pts

Full results available here . . .