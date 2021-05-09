Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Final Day Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed the Medal races on Sunday.
Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany won the women’s 49erFX finishing one point clear of the Spanish pair Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.
Third were Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.
Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey won the Medal race and finished sixth overall.
In the men’s 49er fleet, Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the USA were the winners, finishing two points ahead of Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove of Ireland.
Third were Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA.
Portugal’s Jorge Lima and Josa Costa won the Medal race and finished fifth overall.
No British crews in the men’s 49er event.
49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after Medal race (1 discard) (28 entries)
1st GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – 8 – – 83 pts
2nd ESP TAMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 16 – – 84 pts
3rd BRA Martine Grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 – – 86 pts
4th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 14 – – 90 pts
5th DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 12 – – 91 pts
6th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 2 – – 92 pts
7th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – 6 – – 133 pts
8th AUT Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht – – 10 – – 137 pts
9th BEL Isaura Maerhaub and Anouk Geurks – – 18 – – 141 pts
10th NOR Helene Ness and Marie Ranningen – – DNC – – 174 pts
49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after Medal race (1 discard (11 entries)
1st USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 14 – – 52 pts
2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 6 – – 54 pts
3rd USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 4 – – 60 pts
4th BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 18 – – 67 pts
5th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – 2 – – 84 pts
6th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 10 – – 94 pts
7th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 12 – – 101 pts
8th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – 16 – – 123 pts
9th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 20 – – 128 pts
10th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – 22 – – 141 pts
11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – 8 – – 161 pts