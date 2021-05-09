Porto Finn Gold Cup – Storm suspends racing on Sunday

Atlantic storms, combined with 2 to 3 meter waves in the ocean, meant that the competition was canceled on Sunday and perhaps on Monday it may also not be safe to return to the sea.

While the start time had been brought forward, at 10.30 the huge ocean swell was breaking over the top of the breakwater and it was still raining hard with no wind on the course area. So at 11.30, with still no wind at sea the decision was taken to abandon for the day.

Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, remains in the lead of the Finn Gold Cup Porto 2021, after three races on Saturday.



Racing at the Finn Gold Cup in Porto is expected to continue Monday, assuming conditions outside the harbour have moderated.

