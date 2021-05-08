2021 Porto Finn Goldcup – Day 1 Results

Racing for the 2021 Finn Gold Cup started on Saturday 8 May in Porto, Portugal.

Over 50 sailors from 33 nations are taking part in the class final major event before the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

Racing took place in a light breeze slowly increasing as the day progressed, but softening again for the final race.

Overall after three races, Andy Maloney (3,2,8) of New Zealand has 13 points for a one point lead over Joan Cardona (11,1,2) of Spain with Zsombor Berecz (9,11,1) of Hungary in third on 21 points.

Not a good day for Britain’s Giles Scott (20,4,20) who finished the day in 14th place with 44 points.

The only other British entry, Henry Wetherell, is in 25th place.

Winner of Race 1 was Luke Muller of the USA ahead of Nils Theuninck of Sweden and Andy Maloney.

Winner of Race 2 was Joan Cardona, ahead of Andy Maloney with Alejandro Muscat of Spain in third place.

Winner of Race 3 was Zsombor Berecz, second Joan Cardona and third Facundo Olezza of Argentina.

Finn Goldcup – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)

1st NZL 61 Andy Maloney – – 3 2 8 – – 13 pts

2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona – – 11 1 2 – – 14 pts

3rd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz – – 9 11 1 – – 21 pts

4th ESP 7 Alejandro Muscat – – 14 3 6 – – 23 pts

5th NZL 24 Josh Junior – – 10 5 10 – – 25 pts

6th USA 91 Luke Muller – – 1 12 14 – – 27 pts

7th ESP 17 Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 17 6 4 – – 27 pts

8th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 2 7 22 – – 31 pts

9th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 4 19 15 – – 38 pts

10th AUS 1 Jake Lilley – – 18 15 5 – – 38 pts

11th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis – – 5 27 7 – – 39 pts

12th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza – – 15 22 3 – – 40 pts

13th CRO 10 Nenad Bugarin – – 13 9 21 – – 43 pts

14th GBR 41 Giles Scott – – 20 4 20 – – 44 pts

15th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 6 25 17 – – 48 pts

16th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner – – 7 17 26 – – 50 pts

17th SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 24 13 13 – – 50 pts

18th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar – – 8 24 24 – – 56 pts

19th EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter – – 30 10 16 – – 56 pts

20th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 27 21 9 – – 57 pts

21st FRA 17 Fabian Pic – – 21 26 12 – – 59 pts

22nd POL 17 Piotr Kula – – 12 34 18 – – 64 pts

23rd FRA 93 Antoine Devineau – – 25 16 23 – – 64 pts

24th CRO 369 Milan Vujasinovic – – 22 23 19 – – 64 pts

25th GBR 71 Henry Wetherell – – 28 14 27 – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .

