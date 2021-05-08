2021 Porto Finn Goldcup – Day 1 Results

Racing for the 2021 Finn Gold Cup started on Saturday 8 May in Porto, Portugal.
Over 50 sailors from 33 nations are taking part in the class final major event before the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.
Racing took place in a light breeze slowly increasing as the day progressed, but softening again for the final race.
Overall after three races, Andy Maloney (3,2,8) of New Zealand has 13 points for a one point lead over Joan Cardona (11,1,2) of Spain with Zsombor Berecz (9,11,1) of Hungary in third on 21 points.
Not a good day for Britain’s Giles Scott (20,4,20) who finished the day in 14th place with 44 points.
The only other British entry, Henry Wetherell, is in 25th place.
Winner of Race 1 was Luke Muller of the USA ahead of Nils Theuninck of Sweden and Andy Maloney.
Winner of Race 2 was Joan Cardona, ahead of Andy Maloney with Alejandro Muscat of Spain in third place.
Winner of Race 3 was Zsombor Berecz, second Joan Cardona and third Facundo Olezza of Argentina.
Finn Goldcup – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)
1st NZL 61 Andy Maloney – – 3 2 8 – – 13 pts
2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona – – 11 1 2 – – 14 pts
3rd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz – – 9 11 1 – – 21 pts
4th ESP 7 Alejandro Muscat – – 14 3 6 – – 23 pts
5th NZL 24 Josh Junior – – 10 5 10 – – 25 pts
6th USA 91 Luke Muller – – 1 12 14 – – 27 pts
7th ESP 17 Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 17 6 4 – – 27 pts
8th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 2 7 22 – – 31 pts
9th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 4 19 15 – – 38 pts
10th AUS 1 Jake Lilley – – 18 15 5 – – 38 pts
11th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis – – 5 27 7 – – 39 pts
12th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza – – 15 22 3 – – 40 pts
13th CRO 10 Nenad Bugarin – – 13 9 21 – – 43 pts
14th GBR 41 Giles Scott – – 20 4 20 – – 44 pts
15th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 6 25 17 – – 48 pts
16th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner – – 7 17 26 – – 50 pts
17th SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 24 13 13 – – 50 pts
18th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar – – 8 24 24 – – 56 pts
19th EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter – – 30 10 16 – – 56 pts
20th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 27 21 9 – – 57 pts
21st FRA 17 Fabian Pic – – 21 26 12 – – 59 pts
22nd POL 17 Piotr Kula – – 12 34 18 – – 64 pts
23rd FRA 93 Antoine Devineau – – 25 16 23 – – 64 pts
24th CRO 369 Milan Vujasinovic – – 22 23 19 – – 64 pts
25th GBR 71 Henry Wetherell – – 28 14 27 – – 69 pts
Full results available here . . .
