Zsombor Berecz is 2021 Finn European Champion

A fifth place in the penultimate race was enough for Zsombor Berecz of Hungary to successfully defend his Finn European title.

Berecz continued his consistant performance in race 9 with a fifth place finish, while the difficult conditions meant that it was 25th placed Taavi Taveter of Estonia who seized the moment with a late race win.

Taveter finished ahead of Czech Ondrej Teply with Matteo Iovenitti of Italy in third place . . . all three claiming their best result of the week.

Of the title challengers, Giles Scott was 14th and Nils Theuninck 18th giving them no further opportunity to dislodge Berecz from the top of the leaderboard in the final race.

With Berecz able to head in for a well earned early shower, the fleet raced one final race (R10).

Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck won that race ahead of from Tom Ramshaw and Ondrej Teply, and confirmed the bronze.

Scott finished 13th, just enough to secure the silver, while Spain’s Joan Cardona successfully defended the U23 European title by finishing fourth overall.

Other British overall finishing positions were, Henry Wetherell 7th and Ben Cornish 28th.

Action for the Finn class now moves to Porto for the Gold Cup (World Championship) starting 4 May.

Finn Open and U23 Europeans – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ – – 5 DNC – – 47 pts

2nd GBR 41 Giles SCOTT – – 14 13 – – 70 pts

3rd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 17 1 – – 74 pts

4th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA – – 4 16 – – 98 pts

5th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR – – BFD 11 – – 102 pts

6th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – 22 -30 – – 110 pts

7th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL – – -34 10 – – 115 pts

8th AUS 1 Jake LILLEY – – 12 19 – – 119 pts

9th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS – – 8 5 – – 120 pts

10th CAN 18 Thomas RAMSHAW – – 9 2 – – 123 pts

11th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – BFD 8 – – 126 pts

12th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY – – 2 3 – – 128 pts

13th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC – – 7 6 – – 132 pts

14th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC – – 11 14 – – 145 pts

15th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA – – RET DNC – – 146 pts

16th ESP 7 Alejandro MUSCAT – – 10 23 – – 151 pts

17th CRO 10 Nenad BUGARIN – – 20 9 – – 153 pts

18th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – BFD 32 – – 155 pts

19th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – – 6 20 – – 158 pts

20th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT – – 15 21 – – 161 pts

Full results available here