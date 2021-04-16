Zsombor Berecz is 2021 Finn European Champion

A fifth place in the penultimate race was enough for Zsombor Berecz of Hungary to successfully defend his Finn European title.
Berecz continued his consistant performance in race 9 with a fifth place finish, while the difficult conditions meant that it was 25th placed Taavi Taveter of Estonia who seized the moment with a late race win.
Taveter finished ahead of Czech Ondrej Teply with Matteo Iovenitti of Italy in third place . . . all three claiming their best result of the week.
Of the title challengers, Giles Scott was 14th and Nils Theuninck 18th giving them no further opportunity to dislodge Berecz from the top of the leaderboard in the final race.
With Berecz able to head in for a well earned early shower, the fleet raced one final race (R10).
Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck won that race ahead of from Tom Ramshaw and Ondrej Teply, and confirmed the bronze.
Scott finished 13th, just enough to secure the silver, while Spain’s Joan Cardona successfully defended the U23 European title by finishing fourth overall.
Other British overall finishing positions were, Henry Wetherell 7th and Ben Cornish 28th.
Action for the Finn class now moves to Porto for the Gold Cup (World Championship) starting 4 May.
Finn Open and U23 Europeans – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (49 entries)
1st HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ – – 5 DNC – – 47 pts
2nd GBR 41 Giles SCOTT – – 14 13 – – 70 pts
3rd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 17 1 – – 74 pts
4th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA – – 4 16 – – 98 pts
5th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR – – BFD 11 – – 102 pts
6th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – 22 -30 – – 110 pts
7th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL – – -34 10 – – 115 pts
8th AUS 1 Jake LILLEY – – 12 19 – – 119 pts
9th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS – – 8 5 – – 120 pts
10th CAN 18 Thomas RAMSHAW – – 9 2 – – 123 pts
11th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – BFD 8 – – 126 pts
12th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY – – 2 3 – – 128 pts
13th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC – – 7 6 – – 132 pts
14th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC – – 11 14 – – 145 pts
15th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA – – RET DNC – – 146 pts
16th ESP 7 Alejandro MUSCAT – – 10 23 – – 151 pts
17th CRO 10 Nenad BUGARIN – – 20 9 – – 153 pts
18th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – BFD 32 – – 155 pts
19th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – – 6 20 – – 158 pts
20th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT – – 15 21 – – 161 pts