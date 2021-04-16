SailGP – So far, so good for Bermuda event

SailGP have received permission to continue its operations at Cross Island, Bermuda, for the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix scheduled for 24 and 25 April.

This includes the exemptions for the athletes to have sufficient time to familiarize themselves with all the new systems that have been recently implemented on their F50 boats.

These essential on-water safety trials and training, that are vital to ensure the safety of all competitors in the event next weekend, will resume on the Great Sound.

SailGP has drastically pared down its operational requirements over the government’s ‘stay at home’ order period, which concludes at 5am on Tuesday 20 April.

Measures include reduced number of people onsite to only those that are essential to finishing the preparations of all eight boats and the on-water safety trials, a reduced training programme from eight race boats to four boats, plus the reduction of onsite hours as much as possible.

In addition, SailGP is further revising aspects of its event programming next weekend to ensure a safe and successful event.

This includes changes to its hospitality programme to comply with latest government protocols and the cancellation of the ticketed tour boat spectator experiences, refunded in full via Island Tour Centre.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “We look forward to showcasing the island of Bermuda on April 24-25 and putting on a great show for not only the local community but also for our worldwide audience.”

The first event of the 2021 SailGP season, the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess takes place on 24-25 April 2021.

