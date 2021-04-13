SailGP event facing worst-case scenario in Bermuda

All operations at SailGP’s racing facility on Cross Island have been suspended in compliance with the Bermuda Government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions.

The Royal Gazette reported that . . . Sir Russell Coutts, the SailGP chief executive, confirmed last night that the facility is now off limits amid discussions between his organisation and the Government in the hope of being granted clearance to resume operations in preparation for the inaugural Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess on April 24 and 25.

Coutts has explained to the Bermuda Government that the teams have not had a lot of time in the updated boats yet and that only three of the teams have now sailed these boats in Bermuda, and only for very limited number of days.

He said the worst-case scenario would be to cancel the event if they can’t get enough time on the water and safety requirements were not met.

Coutts has also raised concerns surrounding the ongoing construction of Team New Zealand’s boat, which arrived in Bermuda unfinished and with staff in lockdown they would have a problem getting that boat finished in time for the event.

The government has apparently requested additional information and discussions are on going.

The Government has tightened Covid-19 restrictions from Tuesday 13 April in response to the recent surge in active cases, which has resulted in four additional deaths to take the overall total to 16.

The SailGP 2021 season opener is due to take place in Bermuda from 24 April.

