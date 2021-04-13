PowerPlay set Fastnet original course record

Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay, skippered by Ned Collier Wakefield, has officially set the Fastnet Original Course Record.

PowerPlay completed the 595 nautical mile course in a new world record time: 25hrs 04mins 18secs on 6 April 2021.



“PowerPlay is an amazing machine; strong, responsive but not very comfortable when the boat is doing 40 knots – it is shaking like a thorough-bred,” commented Peter Cunningham.

“There are only six MOD70s in existence and they were originally built as a one design. However, PowerPlay is so responsive and quick that it is an ideal boat to break records.”

“The Fastnet Course has been raced for nearly one hundred years, so to be the fastest is a brilliant achievement, and the PowerPlay crew is fantastic.”

PowerPlay Crew for Fastnet World Record:

Peter Cunningham, Ned Collier Wakefield, Tom Dawson, John Hamilton, Paul Larsen, Jack Trigger, Miles Seddon and Martin Watts.

The record ratified by The World Sailing Speed Record Council, authorised by World Sailing to confirm speed records.

