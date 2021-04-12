Finn European Championship – Strong start for defending champion

First day of racing at the Finn Open and U23 European Championship 2021 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

After two races in a light breeze, defending champion Zsombor Berecz (4,5) of Hungary tops the leaderboard with a two point advantage.

In second place is Thomas Ramshaw (9,2) of Canada and third is Britain’s Henry Wetherell (1,16).

Reigning Olympic champion, Giles Scott, finished fifth behind Berecz in the first race, but a 37th place in race 2 put him in 18th place overall.

Team-mate Ben Cornish suffered in the light conditions, a 23 and 41 placing him 35th overall.

The first race went to Britain’s Henry Wetherell, with second Australia’s Jake Lilley and third Deniss Karpax of Estonia.

The second race was a win for Nicholas Heiner of Holland, with second Thomas Ramshaw of Canada and third Alican Kayner of Turkey.

The difficult conditions caused some major upsets. Apart from Scott’s 37th in the second race, Lilley had a 32nd and Karpax a 24th, while Heiner bounced back from a 35th in the first race to win the second.

Finn Open and U23 Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (49 entries)

1st HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

2nd CAN 18 Thomas RAMSHAW – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL – – 1 16 – – 17 pts

4th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA – – 15 4 – – 19 pts

5th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR – – 17 3 – – 20 pts

6th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC – – 14 6 – – 20 pts

7th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY – – 6 15 – – 21 pts

8th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – 12 12 – – 24 pts

9th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – – 3 24 – – 27 pts

10th RUS 4 Egor TERPIGOREV – – 8 19 – – 27 pts

11th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA BAZAN – – 18 9 – – 27 pts

12th FRA 93 Antoine DEVINEAU – – 11 18 – – 29 pts

13th AUS 1 Jake LILLEY – – 2 32 – – 34 pts

14th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 35 1 – – 36 pts

15th POL 17 Piotr KULA – – 19 17 – – 36 pts

16th CRO 10 Nenad BUGARIN – – 10 27 – – 37 pts

17th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC – – 25 13 – – 38 pts

18th GBR 41 Giles SCOTT – – 5 37 – – 42 pts

19th USA 91 Luke MULLER – – 13 29 – – 42 pts

20th EST 1 Taavi Valter TAVETER – – 33 10 – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .