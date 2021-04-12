SailGP – Bermuda in Covid lockdown

Bermuda, host to the first SailGP event of the 2021 Series 2 has gone into a “shelter at home” policy from Tuesday 13 April.

Premier David Burt announced that Bermuda will return to a shelter at home policy from 5am on Tuesday for at least seven days.

He said all businesses apart from grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would be closed. Limited banking services would also be permitted. These businesses would be open from 11am to 7pm.

Mr Burt also revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating.

He said Cabinet would meet on Tuesday to review other regulations, including border controls and to consider what steps would be taken after the initial seven day stay at home order. A press conference would follow.

Health minister Kim Wilson said 118 positive cases had been recorded this weekend with 64 being recorded yesterday and 54 today.

The Irish Government has added Bermuda to the Republic of Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list., where they join Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Turkey, the USA, and Canada.

The UK has not yet (12 April) added Bermuda to their 39 strong Red List.

The first SailGP event, involving eight international teams – including Ben Ainslie’s Ineos backed Great Britain team – is due to get underway on 24 April.

SailGP organisers are meeting with local agencies to discuss how the Government’s tightening of Covid-19 restrictions will affect the training schedules of the competing crews.