Finn European Championship – Cardona hits top form on day 2

Spain’s Joan Cardona dominated Day 2 of the Finn Open and U23 European Championship 2021 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The U23 European Champion, Joan Cardona, took back-to-back wins to move into the overall lead with a six-point advantage over defending European champion, Zsombor Berecz (8,10) of Hungary.

Croatia’s Milan Vujasinovic (6,2) moved into third overall, just one point off the leading pair, and this trio are building a decent gap – 16 points – over the chasing pack, before the first discard is considered.

Henry Wetherell (17,22) in seventh place is still the top placed British competitor but was beaten by both Giles Scott (11,5) and Ben Cornish (13,9) in Tuesday’s races.

Scott is now 9th and Cornish 26th overall as they slowly get back to the slower pace of Finn racing after months of high-speed, high adrenaline AC75 action.

It is not just the Brits who are struggling to find their pre-pandemic form.

France’s Jonathan Lobert finally hit single figures, a 3 and 4 putting him 12th overall, while Aussie Jake Lilley slipped back with a 15 and 21, and Canadian Tom Ramshaw’s strong start was blunted by a 23 and 17 dropping him from second to fifth place.

Nicholas Heiner of Holland continued his climb back with a 19 and 3 lifting him into the top ten, tied in eighth on 58 points with Scott.

One who is looking for the the discard to improve his position is Brazil’s Jorge Zarif. The 2013 Gold Cup winner carries a 46 from the opening race, but has since scored consistantly with an 8, 10, 6 score-line, and should rise quickly if he can drop that opening score.



The 2021 Finn Open and U23 Finn Europeans is taking place in Vilamoura from 10-16 April. Ten races are scheduled with a discard applied after five races completed, no medal race.

Finn Open and U23 Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (49 entries)

1st ESP 26 Joan CARDONA – – 15 4 1 1 – – 21 pts

2nd HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ – – 4 5 8 10 – – 27 pts

3rd CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC – – 14 6 6 2 – – 28 pts

4th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR – – 17 3 16 8 – – 44 pts

5th CAN 18 Thomas RAMSHAW – – 9 2 23 17 – – 51 pts

6th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – 12 12 14 14 – – 52 pts

7th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL – – 1 16 17 22 – – 56 pts

8th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 35 1 19 3 – – 58 pts

9th GBR 41 Giles SCOTT – – 5 37 11 5 – – 58 pts

10th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 21 25 2 11 – – 59 pts

11th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA BAZAN – – 18 9 9 24 – – 60 pts

12th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT – – 36 20 3 4 – – 63 pts

13th RUS 4 Egor TERPIGOREV – – 8 19 21 16 – – 64 pts

14th CRO 1 Josip OLUJIC – – 25 13 12 18 – – 68 pts

15th AUS 1 Jake LILLEY – – 2 32 15 21 – – 70 pts

16th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF – – 46 8 10 6 – – 70 pts

17th FRA 93 Antoine DEVINEAU – – 11 18 29 13 – – 71 pts

18th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – 28 22 5 20 – – 75 pts

19th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY – – 6 15 27 27 – – 75 pts

20th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – – 3 24 26 23 – – 76 pts

Other GBR:

26th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH – – 23 41 13 9 – – 86 pts

Full results available here . . .