Finn Class submit new bid for Paris 2024

Finn and Europe classes submit new bid for the tenth event at the 2024 Olympic Games comprising of Mixed One Person event, using the Finn and the Europe class dinghies.

The International Finn Association and the International Europe Class Union submitted a letter to World Sailing on March 31 to recommend that if the Mixed Offshore Keelboat is rejected for Paris 2024 the tenth event at the 2024 Olympic Games should be the Mixed One Person event, using the Finn as men’s equipment and the Europe as the women’s equipment.

This apparent desperate last ditch, joint submission, proposes a format consisting of a combined team score across a series of races.

And claims that as team sports are common across the Olympics, this is something the IOC and spectators can easily identify with.

The submission claims that inclusion of the two classes – Finn and Europe – in the Olympic programme is the only solution that would permit heavyweight men and medium lightweight women to be competitive and enjoy our sport, while maintaining absolute gender and event equality across all ten events.

The Mixed One Person event would continue the tradition of providing a technical challenge to sailors at the Olympics, while catering for different sailor physiques and facilitating improved investment in female sailors around the world.

The Europe Class dinghy was used in the singlehanded women’s event in four Olympics from 1992 to 2004.

See full document here . . .

