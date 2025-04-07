2025 Open Finn Europeans – 111 boats from 20 nations checked and registered

The 2025 Open Finn Europeans officially opened on a brisk Monday morning with a flag raising ceremony overlooking the Gulf of Naples, which was buffeted by very strong winds, but in brilliant sunshine.

As a result, only a handful of brave sailors ventured out for the practice race in the afternoon with the wind still at 20-25 knots. The rest decided to keep their powder dry for the week ahead, most of which looks like being sailed in much lighter winds.

The Finn Europeans consists of 10 races over the next five days. As is traditional in the Finn class, the fleet will start in one group – the class always prefers to race in one large group.

111 boats from 20 nations had been checked and registered ready for racing in one of the toughest fleets in recent years with perhaps 20 boats able to win races and at least 10 capable of taking the title.

One thing is for sure, it’s going to be a huge battle at the front, as well as the middle and the back. In the Finn no one gives away an inch.