BVI Spring Regatta – Sighs of Relief as Conditions Mellow

Day 2 of racing in the BVI Spring Regatta saw few lead changes with teams at the top of their class holding firm.

Perfect Caribbean conditions prevailed in the high teens under blue skies, which was a relief to competitors as they were able to switch from survival mode of the past few days to a more controlled mode.

Warthog, owned and skippered by Jim Vos took two more race wins to lead the CSA 1 class.

The Swan 58 WaveWalker owned/skippered by Woody Cullen took two second places to finish second overall, while JAX, the custom Brooklin Boat Yard 43’er owned/skippered by Oivind Lorentzen took two third places to finish third overall.

Tony Mack and his long-time crew on Team McFly racing the J122 El Ocaso leads in CSA 2 after taking two wins. The Elan 450 Emily of Cowes, skippered by David Hall is in second after a 4, 2, while the J105 Kairos skippered by Antolin Velasco, is in third with a 3, 3.



In Performance Cruising A, a lead change saw Kinship supported by Bitter End YC, a Baltic 52 skippered by Ryan Walsh, move into first and now just one point ahead of the Salona 45 Panacea X. In third place is Lazy Dog, a Grand Soleil 52 owned/skippered by Sergio Sagramoso.

In Performance Cruising B, the IC24 Big Island skippered by Scott Stanton took two race wins to lead against the IC24 Bravissimo, skippered by Mike Feierabend.

The VX One class are having a blast, and perhaps no-one more than Sandy Askew sailing with her well-seasoned crew Rob Greenhalgh and Drew Barnes on Flying Jenny.

In other day 2 class results, Layla, the Gunboat 72, owned/helmed by Andrew Anne, took a 2, 1 to lead the Performance Multihull class, and Ting A Ling, the Corsair F27 skippered by Graham Harney leads the highly competitive Sport Multihull class.

Results available here . . .