2025 Melges 24 European Sailing Series struggles into action

The 2025 Melges 24 European Sailing Series officially opened in Opatija, Croatia.

Hosted by Yacht Club Croatia, the regatta welcomed 24 teams from six nations. Unfortunately, light conditions on the first two days and a strong Bora wind on the final day meant that only two races were completed.

Emerging on top overall was Michele Paoletti’s Strambapapa (ITA), The team, which previously won the 2022 Melges 24 European Championship in Genoa, returned to the fleet this year after a one-season break.

Race 1, held on Friday morning, saw a win for Niccolò Bertola’s Taki 4 (ITA). They were followed by Luka Šangulin’s Panjic (CRO) in the second and Strambapapa in the third.

Race 2, sailed early on Saturday morning, was won by Paoletti’s Strambapapa, followed by Miles Quinton’s Zhik Race Team (GBR) – a Corinthian team helmed by Geoff Carveth – and Ante Botica’s Mataran 24 (CRO) in third.

Overall Top 3 (24 entries)

1. Strambapapa ITA– Michele Paoletti – 4 pts

2. Taki 4 ITA – Niccolò Bertola – 6 pts (Corinthian)

3. Panjic CRO – Luka Šangulin – 8 pts

4. Mataran 24 CRO – Ante Botica – 9 pts

5. Zhik Race Team GBR – Miles Quinton / Geoff Carveth – 11 pts

Corinthian Top 3 (13 entries)

1. Taki 4 ITA– Niccolò Bertola – 6 pts

2. Zhik Race Team GBR – Miles Quinton / Geoff Carveth – 11 pts

3. Chinook HUN – Ákos Csoltó – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .