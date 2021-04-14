iQFOiL replaces RS:X as a Recognised Youth Class

The iQFOiL youth windfoiling class has become a British Youth Sailing Recognised Class in recognition of the exciting new discipline’s inclusion at the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Windfoiling sees athletes use hydrofoils to lift their boards and sail clear of the water, allowing much faster speeds due to less drag.

After windfoiling was chosen to replace the RS:X for the two Olympic cycles following Tokyo 2020, the iQFOiL class was named as the equipment of choice.

After careful consideration, British Youth Sailing has chosen to adopt the iQFOiL youth class as a Recognised Class, replacing the RS:X.

A comprehensive training programme is already underway in conjunction with the UK iQFOiL class to teach young sailors the art of foiling while developing their racing skills.

The International iQFOiL Youth Class plans to stage has its inaugural world championship in Lake Garda, Italy, at the end of July 2021.

Windfoiling will also feature at the RYA Youth National Championships at Plymouth Youth Sailing from August 13 to 15.