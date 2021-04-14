GC32 Racing Tour delay start of their 2021 season

With many countries around the world, including those in southern Europe, still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GC32 Racing Tour is to delay the start of their 2021 season.

The decision also improves the chances of GC32 crew being able to take part in the World Sailing-approved foiling catamaran circuit from Australia, New Zealand, the west and east coasts of the USA and South America, who would otherwise be unable to travel or unwilling to put themselves at risk.

The 2021 GC32 Racing Tour will now start with two events in Lagos on Portugal’s magnificent Algarve coast.

The first, as originally scheduled, will take place in late June/early July and will be followed by a second in late July/early August. The circuit will then continue on as planned to southeast Sardinia.

New for this the ninth season of the GC32 Racing Tour will be its grand finale, a return to Spain but this time racing on the Mar Menor in early November.

Located within the Autonomous Community of Murcia near Cartagena, the Mar Menor is a 170km² salt water lagoon separated from the Mediterranean by a 22km long sandbar, ranging in width from 100 to 1,200m. Being nearly land-locked enables the Mar Menor to provide flat water regardless of the wind strength.

The intention is for the previously scheduled first two events of 2021 – in the circuit’s familiar home of Riva del Garda and a new venue of Port Camargue au Grau du Roi in the south of France – now to take place in 2022, when the intention is to hold a full five event circuit.

Revised schedule for 2021 GC32 Racing Tour:

30 June – 4 July: Lagos (POR) – as planned

28 July – 1 August: Lagos (POR) – new

15-19 September: Villasimius Worlds (ITA) – as planned

3-7 November: Mar Menor (ESP) – new