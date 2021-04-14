Finn European Championship – Scott joins the leaders after a win on day 3

Giles Scott started day 3 needing a couple of low results to get in contention for the final stage of the Finn European Championship . . . He did just that to finishing the day with a race win and in second place overall.

Scott (12,1) now sits just four points behind defending champion, Zsombor Berecz (6,7) of Hungary and four points ahead of defending U23 European Champion, Joan Cardona of Spain, with four races still to be sailed.

The first race of the day, Race 5, was won by Dutchman Nicholas Heiner, finishing ahead of Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck and Ioannis Mitakis of Greece, with the discard then moving him into third overall just three points off the leader, Joan Cardona, who collected a BFD but retained the overall lead.

In the second race, Scott finally hit the front to take his first event win, with Theuninck again in second place and Facundo Olezza of Argentina improving on his earlier fourth place with a third place finish.

Former event leader Cardona could only manage a 17th place and is now third overall, tied on 38 points with fourth placed Theuninck.

After his second event win and rapid rise up the leaderboard, Heiner blew his chances with a BFD in the second race and drops to eighth overall and 20 points off the podium group.

Scott finished 12th in the first race, behind team-mates Henry Wetherell (10) and Ben Cornish (8), but he put that to rights with the race 6 win, while Wetherell added a fifth place to move to sixth overall. Cornish was 26th and finished the day in 16th place.

Four races still to be sailed and Scott showing daily improvement as time on the water works its way into his muscle memory, after the very different America’s Cup requirement.

Still plenty of racing to do and he not the only one to grappling with the interrupted lead-up to their preparation for the Tokyo Games in July.

Finn Open and U23 Europeans – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ – – 4 5 8 -10 6 7 – – 30 pts

2nd GBR 41 Giles SCOTT – – 5 -37 11 5 12 1 – – 34 pts

3rd ESP 26 Joan CARDONA – – 15 4 1 1 BFD 17 – – 38 pts

4th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 21 -25 2 11 2 2 – – 38 pts

5th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA BAZAN – – 18 9 9 -24 4 3 – – 43 pts

6th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL – – 1 16 17 -22 10 5 – – 49 pts

7th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR – – 17 3 16 8 5 -24 – – 49 pts

8th NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 35 1 19 3 1 BFD – – 59 pts

9th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC – – 14 6 6 2 -33 32 – – 60 pts

10th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF – – -46 8 10 6 13 23 – – 60 pts

11th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – 12 12 14 14 9 -16 – – 61 pts

12th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – – -28 22 5 20 7 8 – – 62 pts

13th CAN 18 Thomas RAMSHAW – – 9 2 22 17 18 -27 – – 68 pts

14th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS – – 26 -30 4 26 3 18 – – 77 pts

15th AUS 1 Jake LILLEY – – 2 32 15 21 -34 9 – – 79 pts

16th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH – – 23 -41 13 9 8 26 – – 79 pts

17th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT – – -36 20 3 4 25 30 – – 82 pts

18th CRO 10 Nenad BUGARIN – – 10 -27 27 15 17 13 – – 82 pts

19th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – – 3 24 -25 23 23 12 – – 85 pts

20th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY – – 6 15 26 -27 15 25 – – 87 pts

Full results available here . .