America’s Cup – Matt Sheahan looks at what might happen next

Matt Sheahan matches rumour to fact to assess what might happen next for the America’s Cup and whether the trophy that started life in the Solent 170 years ago really could be run in the UK next time around.

As the last few AC36 races played out it became increasingly clear that the home team had a much faster boat. What did come as a shock was the talk of what might happen next for the Cup.

When the official statement was released by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (Defenders) and the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes (Challenger of Record) there were plenty of raised eyebrows.

INEOS Team UK crewmember and seasoned Cup campaigner Freddie Carr and Matt Sheahan catch up to consider where the new Cup boats take us and what the event and the boats might do for the sailing scene.



Plus, setting a blistering, record breaking pace around the old Fastnet course, the view from onboard the MOD70 trimaran Powerplay.

And, if you thought you had it tough pounding upwind, here’s what some people paid good money to do back in the 1990s when they signed up for the BT Global Challenge.

It’s unlikely that this cut would have ever made it onto the official recruitment video, but it makes for a great watch now while helping to convince us that perhaps our toughest windward slogs weren’t so bad after all.

Plus, two bumper helpings of Docktalk which feature some especially cool kit and new machines.