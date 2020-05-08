Watching the Finn – Extreme video action

Many things are being remembered today, but for Finn sailors it was the day that the 2020 Finn Gold Cup was scheduled to start in Palma, Mallorca.

To remember what Finn sailing looks like we put together these videos.

The Finn class YouTube channel is now approaching 2 million views and 55,000 hours of viewing from nearly 600 uploaded videos.

By October when the Finn Gold Cup has been rescheduled (2-10 Ocober 2020, at Club Nautic Arenal on Mallorca) hopefully, there will be some more great content to show from the ultimate Olympic class.

There are many more videos and they all can be found at finnclass.org/finn-tv (when Youtube get their stuff back together).



Ed Wright in the Medal Race at the 2018 Finn Europeans in Cadiz

The stand-out footage from the 2018 European Championships in Cadiz was Ed Wright’s title winning medal race performance including an amazing gybe in 25+ knots to snatch his second European title.

There are nine more videos, one from each sailor taking part. More here.

Extended highlights from the 2019 Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne

To remember what Finn sailing looks like we put together this highlight video from last year’s Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne, a world away from where we find ourselves today.

