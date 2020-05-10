Dee Caffari . . . Dare, Dream, Discover!

Dee Caffari has sailed around the world six times.

This interview with Louay Habib includes stories, pictures and videos of Dee’s amazing voyages and news about her plans for the future.

She is the first woman to have sailed single-handed and non-stop around the world in both directions, and the only woman to have sailed non-stop around the world a total of three times.



Dee was awarded an MBE in recognition of her achievements, including multiple sailing world records.

Related post:

Mike Golding – Sailing in the Olympics is definitely niche

The Ocean Race route to visit 10 cities