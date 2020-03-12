The Ocean Race route to visit 10 cities

The 2021-22 edition of The Ocean Race, scheduled to start from Alicante, Spain in October 2021, will visit 10 international cities, including the start port and the Grand Finale finish in Genoa, Italy in the summer of 2022.

For the first time, The Ocean Race is now open to the high-tech, foiling IMOCA 60 class, in addition to the one-design VO65 boats that provided record-breaking performance and such close, compelling racing in the 2017-18 edition of the race – the closest Race of all-time.

The Race Route for The Ocean Race 2021-22:

Alicante, Spain – Race Start

*Cabo Verde

Cape Town, South Africa

*Shenzhen, China

Auckland, New Zealand

Itajaí, Brazil

Newport, RI, USA

Aarhus, Denmark

The Hague, Netherlands

*Genoa, Italy – The Grand Finale

(* indicates a new host city)

Stopover dates will be confirmed in due course.

