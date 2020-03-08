Clipper Race rerouted to avoid COVID-19 hotspots, China, Japan and South Korea

The Clipper Race Leg 6 route has been changed again, with the Qingdao stopover cancelled, the race will not now stopover in China this edition.

The Race Office has had to take into consideration the outbreaks of coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, Japan and South Korea.

Due to the limited options of alternative ports in Asia at this time, the decision has been made to make Subic Bay the Leg 6 departure and end port for Race 9, and the departure port for Race 10.

On Tuesday 10 March at 17:00 LT (09:00 UTC) Race 9 will begin with a Le Mans start directed by the nominated Lead Skipper (Rich Gould on WTC Logistics).

The forecast is for light to moderate north westerly breeze at the start so the fleet should get away well.

Race 9 will take the Clipper Race fleet on a fast triangular sprint race of approximately 750 nm in total.

The race is made up of three individual Dell Latitude Rugged Ocean Sprint sections between virtual gates.

Once the individual Ocean Sprint sections have been completed the fleet will race back around two virtual marks and into Subic Bay where they will cross the finish line and hope for a good overall finishing position.

The Race 9 arrival window back into Subic Bay will be 14-15 March.

Race 10 will depart Subic Bay for the North Pacific Ocean on 21 March and the arrival window into Seattle remains unaffected and stands as 19-24 April.

Related Post:

Clipper Race route changes due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak