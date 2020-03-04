Qingdao win Race 7 to retain overall Clipper lead

Qingdao retains its place at the top of the Clipper Race overall leaderboard with its fourth win of the Clipper 2019-20 Race so far.

The team will also collect an impressive six bonus points from the Scoring Gates, during this highly tactical Race 7: The Lakewood Hills, Zhuhai Race.

Unicef crossed at 19:44:26UTC to take second place. The team will add 10 race points plus four bonus points to its total.

Completing the podium Imagine your Korea secured third place, crossing the finish line at 00:04:38UTC, making it a hattrick for podium positions across the race edition.

Taking ten days, Race 7: The Lakewood Hills, Zhuhai Race concludes Leg 5 after the Clipper 2019-20 Race route was amended following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The fleet will be berthed in Subic Bay Yacht Club for the duration of the stopover ahead of the start of Race 9.

Related Post:

Clipper Race route changes due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak