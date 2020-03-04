Azzurra lead after Day 2 in Cape Town 52 Super Series

Azzurra maintained their consistent form to overhaul the local Cape Town favourites who drop to second place after four races at the Odzala Discovery Camps 52 Super Series V&A Waterfront – Cape Town regatta.

With a solid win in Race 3, Phoenix 11 maintained their points advantage over Azzurra, which finished in second.

But a pedestal winch gearing breakdown between races unsettled the local team who suffered a breakage of their aftmost port side stanchion to further compound their problems.

In the second race of the day, Bronenosec launched off the line to earn an early advantage that they did not relinquish.

Azzurra added another second place ahead of Platoon, to take the overall lead with Phoenix 11 two points back.

Sled, which was involved in a collision with training partners Alegre during the first race of the day, still lies third having been granted average points by redress as they were fouled by Alegre.

52 Super Series – After 4 races

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (4,2,2,2) 10 puntos.

2. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (1,3,1,7) 12 p.

3. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (3,4,RDG6,RDG5.5) 18.5 p.

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (2,10,7,1) 20 p.

5. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (5,8,4,5) 22 p.

6. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,6,3,8) 23 p.

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,1,DNF11+2,4) 25 p.

8. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (9,7,8,3) 27 p.

9. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (8,5,5,9) 27 p.

10. Paprec (FRA) (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin) (10,9,6,6) 31 p.