Clipper Race route changes due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak

The Clipper Race confirm no stopovers in China at either Sanya or Zhuhai, and Race 7 (combined 6 & 7) will now start and finish in Subic Bay, Philippines.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China and quarantine imposed on travel from China, it has been announced that the upcoming race route has been changed.

The two remaining short races in Leg 5 being incorporated into one longer race.

Thus Race 7, now a 9-10 day race, will leave Subic Bay Yacht Club on 23 February and will cover 1,600nm and finish at Subic Bay Yacht Club.

Alternative routes are being considered for Leg 6

The Clipper Race Organising Team has announced three alternative routes that are being considered for the first stage of Leg 6.

Option 1 – Race 9 will leave Subic Bay and race to Qingdao and then across the North Pacific to Seattle. This option will only proceed if it is safe to do so.

Option 2 – Race 9 will leave Subic Bay, race to South Korea and then across the North Pacific to Seattle

Option 3 – Race 9 will leave Subic Bay, race to Yokohama, Japan and then across the North Pacific to Seattle.

The arrival window into Seattle remains the same as the original schedule and Leg 7 and Leg 8 timings remain unaffected.

