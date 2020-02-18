Manufacturers Pitch for Olympic Keelboat qualification status

Twelve manufacturers and designers have thrown their hats in the ring, with responses to World Sailing’s Request for Information of suitable Equipment (boats) for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing event will, for the first time ever, feature a Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore Event.

Manufacturers are keen to get their boat listed as suitable for the proposed qualification events, so that early adopters will provide momentum to their equipment selection chances for the 2024 Games.

With regards to the qualification events, a list of Equipment that meets the qualification criteria will be published no later than 31 December 2020.

It is expected that the criteria will give the widest possible choice of suitable equipment, giving many manufacturers the opportunity for their equipment to be selected.

Equipment to be used at Paris 2024 will be selected no later 31 December 2023.

Manufacturers were requested to provide information such as technical data including any handicap certificates, statements of suitability for double handed sailing, sailor endorsements and existing fleet sizes.

This move by World Sailing was to gather information for the 2024 Offshore Equipment Working Party to consider criteria and evaluate the suitability of Equipment for Paris 2024.

Manufacturers and Class Associations will join members of the Offshore Equipment Working Party, composed of members of the Equipment Committee, Oceanic and Offshore committee and World Sailing Technical and Offshore team, to further discuss Equipment and criteria on 7 April 2020.

The following manufacturers and classes responded to the RFI:

Dehler 30 OD

Django 8s

FarEast 28 R

Figaro 3

J88

J99

J105

JPK1030

L30

Sunfast 3300

TEN2

Vector6.5

Click here for the RFI document (pdf)

Related Post:

World Sailing issues Request For Information for Olympic keelboat

World Sailing reveal the Paris 2024 Sailing Programme