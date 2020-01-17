World Sailing reveal the Paris 2024 Sailing Programme

Normally World Sailing feature their major interest output on their flagship website to achieve maximuim coverage. But they somehow ignored this insight into how Sailing will look at Paris 2024.

It is also missing from any Twitter or Facebook promotion where they have preferred to run some old images from the 2019 Miami World Cup.

This soft launch may be because it is still a proposel and not yet accepted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But worth a look to see what the International Sailing Organisation has in store for us in 2024.



The keelboat featured in the video is the new Sun Fast 3300 from French company Jeanneau!

