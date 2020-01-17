Lonely Rock Race replaces Fastnet Race in 2020

The Royal Western Yacht Club in Plymouth has announced that it will run its own race around the Fastnet Rock, following the traditional course, starting on 16 August 2020.

The new event will be called the Lonely Rock Race 2020. The name is a loose translation of the Gaelic name for the Fastnet Rock: An Charraig Aonair.

The move follows the removal of the finish for the traditional RORC Fastnet Race to finish in Cherbourg, France, to cope with growing fleet numbers.

Royal Western YC commodore Chris Arscott said: “Taking the finish anywhere other than Plymouth totally changes the race.”

In association with the Royal Victoria YC, the Lonely Rock Race will start from the vicinity of Ryde in the eastern Solent, where the early editions of the Fastnet Race started.

The course will leave the Isles of Scilly to port, round the Fastnet Rock to port, pass the Isles of Scilly to port once again, and finally finish in Plymouth Sound.

The new event will be open to mono and multihull yachts between 30 and 60 feet in length and will run on alternate years to the RORC Fastnet Race.