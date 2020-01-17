Finn class world champion faces doping ban

Brazilian Jorge Zarif, the 2013 Finn class world champion, has revealed that he used a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Code during the Tokyo Olympics Test Event in Japan in August 2019.

Olympic Look reports said that Zarif revealed the adverse analytical result on a social network and that he has put himself on provisional suspension, which means that if he is punished for six months the ban begins to count now and he would have time to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zarif, who has qualified Brazil for the Tokyo 2020 Games, has acknowledges the use of the substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Code, but claims that he did so on the recommendation of a doctor.

He said the option would have been surgery, which would have forced him to take two months away, unable to move his arms, near two major competitions.

Following notification, World Sailing has granted retroactive Therapeutic Use Authorization . . . but the World Anti-Doping Agency has not. Normally the case would go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

