Paris 2024 Executive Board approves the Tahiti site for surfing

The Paris 2024 Executive Board have approved the choice of Tahiti as the site for the surfing competitions, this vote ratifies the recommendation of Paris 2024.

Five candidate sites – Biarritz Pays Basque, Lacanau-Bordeaux Métropole, La Torche, Hossegor-Seignosse-Capbreton and Tahiti – were considered and investigated by Paris 2024 in close collaboration with the International Surfing Association (ISA) and The French Olympic Committee (CNOSF).

The Teahupo’o wave is internationally recognised as among the best in the world for surfing, it offers optimal sporting conditions that are both fair and selective, as expected at an Olympic level . . .

It just happens to be some 10,000 miles from Paris!

As well as the Tahiti site, the Paris 2024 Executive Board also ratified the choice of another, equally iconic, site for urban sports, Place de la Concorde in Paris for the first urban sports stadium.

The Tahiti and Concorde sites must now be validated by the IOC Executive Board, which will meet in Lausanne in January 2020.