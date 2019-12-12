Finn Gold Cup attracts world best to Melbourne

Only Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden have already selected their Tokyo 2020 Finn sailors.

2016 Olympic champion and four-time world champion Giles Scott (GBR), World #2 and recent World Cup Series 1 winner Nicholas Heiner (NED) as well as former world champion and 2012 Olympic champion Max Salminen (SWE) have already secured their places.

All three of them will be competing in the Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne next week, highlighting the calibre of the field in preparation for the 2020 Games.

A lot is riding on this world championship at Royal Brighton Yacht Club starting on Monday, 16 December.

Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Russia, Croatia, France, Finland and Czech Republic are all countries that will be racing here without having secured their Olympic spot yet.

Most of them can make the top ten and they are here in Australia to prepare in the best way to qualify for their spots at the Sailing World Cup Genoa event next year.

The 2019 Finn Gold Cup will be the start to Melbourne’s 2020 Summer of Sailing with Port Phillip Bay hosting a series of Olympic class World Championships over the months December 2019 to March 2020.

The Finn Gold Cup will be followed in January (17-21) by Sail Melbourne International, Australia’s premier event for Olympic class sailing.

In February 2020, the Laser and Laser Radial World Championships are at Sandringham YC, while the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 2020 World Championships will be hosted by the Royal Geelong YC.

GBR 2019 Gold Cup Entries:

GBR 11 Ed Wright

GBR 41 Giles Scott

GBR 71 Henry Wetherell

