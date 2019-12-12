Reinvigorated Youth America’s Cup Announced

Emirates Team New Zealand announce reinvigorated Youth America’s Cup regatta for 2020 and 2021.

The Youth America’s Cup, is a joint initiative between the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS), the China Sports Industry Group (CSIG), and Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ).

The event will be raced in a brand new class of one-design, foiling mono-hull, the AC9F.

The multi-leg event will begin with a fleet racing seeding event in China in November 2020 and then a match racing event in Auckland from 18 – 23 February 2021.

The finals will be held between 8 – 12 March 2021 outide the RNZYS in the shadow of Auckland’s iconic Harbour Bridge.

The age restriction for the crews is they must be between 18-24 years of age. And unlike previous editions, multiple entries from various countries will be allowed.

To encourage diversity at this high level the teams will consist of a mixed crew of four sailors on each boat, including two females and two male sailors with a maximum crew weight of 311kgs.

The AC9F has been designed by New Zealand boat building company Yachting Developments (YDL) with input from the ETNZ design team, Southern Spars, North Sails and support from the wider New Zealand Marine Industry.

The fleet of one-design boats will be built primarily at YDL in Auckland.

An initial entry period for yacht clubs and youth crews is open from 12 December through to 29 February 2020.

The entry protocol is intentionally very similar to the America’s Cup Challenger series and match and an entry memorandum can be found here. A notice of race can be found here.

Expressions of interest can be sent to [email protected]

More Youth America’s Cup information can be found online at www.youthamericascup.com