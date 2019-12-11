British Sailing Team at Portugal Grand Prix

Never mind the weather, the British Sailing Team members are out there racing . . . in Portugal.

And after the second day of racing for the 470, Laser, Radial and RS:X-Windsurfers at the 2nd Portugal Grand Prix, in Vilamoura, they are doing OK.

In the men’s Laser – in which the RYA has yet to make their Team GB Tokyo 2020 choice – all the top Brits are competing.

And after four races, Nick Thompson (4,5,12,2) has a two point lead ahead of Elliot Hanson who despite winning two of the races is penalised by his UFD in the opening race. In third place is Mike Beckett another one carrying a UFD from race 1.

Lorenzo Chiavarini (1,18,14,6) straight from his heroic efforts at the Star Sailors Finals in Nassau takes fifth place in the 47 strong fleet.

In two RS:X fleets the Team GB selections are on the pace, with Emma Wilson leading the women (6,4,1,1) ahead of Stefania Elfutina of Russia, and Tom Squires (4,6,3,3) in third place in the men behind leaders Piotr Myska (1,5,2,2) of Poland and Louis Giard (5,10,1,1) of France.

The British squad in the women’s Radial event are missing Alison Young.

Best placed GBR is Hannah Snellgrove in 17th place, while Magdalena Kwasna (10,3,1,1) of Poland leads by 3 points from Coralie Vittecoq (2,1,20,5) of Canada.

Something to note is that Ireland’s Annalise Murphy is back competing in the Radial for a tilt at the Tokyo Games, she is in 10th place in the 37 strong fleet.

In the men’s 470 Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazona (1,2,13) of Japan have a 10 point lead from Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro (2,3,10,2) of Italy.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4,17,8,7) are in eighth place.

In the women’s 470, Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (2,2,6,4) of Poland have a 1 point lead from Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (1,1,7,7) of Japan.

In third place are Britain’s Hannah Mills and Elidh McIntyre (7,4,2,3).

In the Open Foil with just two races completed, Finn Hawkins is in sixth place. Leader is Przemek Miarcznski of Poland.

Thursday will be the third day of the Regatta and the forecast is looking very good with the breeze picking up to 20 knots.

Full results available here