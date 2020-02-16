Bruce Kirby wins Laser court case verdict

On February 14, a Connecticut Court gave a US$6m verdict in favour of Laser designer Bruce Kirby in his long running dispute with LaserPerformance.

On March 4, 2013, Bruce Kirby, Inc., filed a complaint in the U.S. Federal Court District of Connecticut, alleging unlawful counterfeiting of the Kirby dinghy globally recognized as the Laser by LaserPerformance.

On June 13, 2013 LaserPerformance filed its Answer and Counter Claims in the United States District Court, District of Connecticut, alleging a scheme by Bruce Kirby, Inc., Global Sailing Limited, and Performance Sailcraft Pty. Ltd.

The Connecticut Court has now finally found in favour of Bruce Kirby, Inc.

The Laser became an Olympic-class boat at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and has been retained as an Olympic class since that date.

Yacht designer Bruce Kirby is best known for designing the Laser in 1969. He represented Canada in the Finn and Star classes at the Olympics Games in 1956, 1964, and 1968.

Richard Gladwell has obtained documentation related to the court case on his NZL website.

