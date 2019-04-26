ILCA Dinghy . . . aka the Laser

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) has announced that, from 25 April 2019, all new, class-approved boats will be sold and raced under the “ILCA Dinghy” name.

This change will have no impact on existing ILCA-authorized boats and equipment, which will be able to race alongside ILCA Dinghies in all class sanctioned events.

How the sailing world will refer to the new branded dinghy remains to be seen. – Ed

Class President Tracy Usher pointed out that the name change will apply to all three rig sizes allowed by the ILCA Class Rules (Standard, Radial and 4.7 rigs) and the new class-legal sails for each rig will carry the updated ILCA logo.

Chris Caldecoat, General Manager of longtime class-approved boatbuilder Performance Sailcraft Australia (PSA), said his factory is gearing up to maximize production of the newly-branded ILCA Dinghy.

“The class’s new logo looks great on the boats and sails, and we’re excited about this new chapter in the long story of this great little boat,” said Caldecoat, who has been collaborating on the many efforts involving current and prospective suppliers and dealers.

Both PSA and builder Performance Sailcraft Japan have agreed to use the new ILCA name and branding for all of their class-approved offerings.

Eric Faust, ILCA’s Executive Secretary, said his team is close to issuing a formal application form to help narrow down the large number of prospective new builders he’s heard from since the class’s March announcement.

As suppliers begin to receive new ILCA-authorized decals for class-approved parts this month, ILCA emphasizes that all existing authorized parts on the dealers’ shelves will still be legal for racing.

Similarly, all existing Laser brand boats with World Sailing plaques affixed to the aft face of the cockpit are legal for all class racing regardless of the builder.

“Club Edition” or “training boats” that do not bear the World Sailing plaque or sails without an ILCA sail buttons are not class legal and will not be eligible to compete in any ILCA-sanctioned event, including events organized by any national or continental class association.

ILCA has answered a number of frequently asked questions about the recent changes here

