Great Britain SailGP Team put in the hard graft

You’ve got to put in the hard graft to see the gains.

See how the Great Britain SailGP Team have been prepping for the San Francisco SailGP event recently at the Artemis Technologies SailGP simulator.

Dylan Fletcher and the Great Britain SailGP team – Chris Draper, Stuart Bithell, Matt Gotrel, Richard Mason and Neil Hunter – will race their F50 catamarans on San Francisco Bay starting May 4 in the second round of the new SailGP championship.

