The ILCA Book, formaly known as The Laser Book gets a makeover

A one-design dinghy launched over 50 years ago, and the leading book on sailing that dinghy are moving forward.

The long lived Laser dinghy, now renamed the ILCA, continues as an OLympic class in its 7 and 6 formats, and to reflect the latest rig and handling tweeks The ILCA Book has been updated to mirror the name change, with the content revised to make it relvant to today’s ILCA sailors.

This latest version, targeted at the club sailor, has ILCA guru and multiple champion Jon Emmett revising Tim Davidison’s seminal text to provide a goto manual for today’s ILCA sailor.

All the latest control lines, masts and sails are covered for all three rigs, packed with hundreds of new photographs and diagrams to show you exacty how to prepare your ILCA 4, 6 or 7, and then how to sail it.

Whether just starting out or a club sailor looking to improve your local fleet results, and with contributions from Laser / ILCA gold medalists this new edition gives you all the tools you need to get out on the water and really nail your ILCA/Laser sailing.

If your visiting the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on Sunday 25 February why not drop by the Fernhurst Books stand (M32) at 12 noon for the launch of this new edition . . . you never know who you might bump into.



Details at Fernhurstbooks.com