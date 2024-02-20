Day 3 of competition at the ILCA Senior European championships

Back in action with two races completed for the three ILCA classes on day 3 of competition at the ILCA 6 & 7 Senior European championships, hosted by Nautical Club of Kalamaki, Athens, Greece.

In the ILCA6 women, after three races and the first discard, Viktorija Andrulyte LTU and Elena Vorrobeva CRO are tied on 3 pts, with Maria Erdi HUN in third with 6 pts.

Best of the British entries is Matilda Nichols in 35th.

Although Team GB have yet to announce their selection for the Paris Olympics, front runner Hannah Snellgrove decided to skip this event after finishing tenth at the recent Worlds.

In the men’s ILCA6 with two races completed, Alexandros Eleftheriadis GRE has moved into the lead on 7 pts.

Second is Dionysios Kalpogiannkis GRE , who won the single race Tuesday, moves into second on 12 pts. Day one leader Konstantinos Portosalt GRE drops to third with 13 pts.

Britain’s Jon Emmett added a 13 and is now 22nd overll.

The men’s ILCA7 finally started racing, completing their first two races.

Leader is Omer Vered Vilenchik ISR (5, 2) with 7 pts, second Benjamin Vadnai HUN (7, 1) on 8 pts and third Pietro Giacomoni ITA (4, 5) with 9 pts.

Best of the British entries is Finley Dickinson ( 4, 19) in 26th.

Women – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (110 entries)

1st LTU Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 1 -4 2 – – 3 pts

2nd CRO Elena VOROBEVA – – 1 2 -30 – – 3 pts

3rd HUN Maria ERDI – – 3 -5 3 – – 6 pts

4th DEN Anne-marie RINDOM – – 4 -12 3 – – 7 pts

5th FRA Louise CERVERA – – -12 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th TUR Nazli Cagla DONERTAS – – -22 7 1 – – 8 pts

GBR

35th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – -32 25 5 – – 30 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (70 entries)

1st GRE Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

2nd GRE Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GRE Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th GRE Marios STATHAS – – 4 10 – – 14 pts

5th GRE Nikolas KOMIANOS – – 2 15 – – 17 pts

GBR

22nd GBR Jon EMMETT – – 38 13 – – 51 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA7 Senior European championship (136 entries)

1st ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

2nd HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th SLO Zan Luka ZELKO – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

5th CRO Bruno GASPIC – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

6th FIN Aleksi TAPPER – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

GBR

26th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 19 – – 23 pts

Full resullts available here . . .