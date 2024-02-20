Paris 2024 Olympic Medals contain an original piece of the Eiffel Tower

To celebrate the return of the Games to France, each Games medal is embellished with an original piece of the Eiffel Tower.

To create this meeting between the most prestigious object of the Games and the iconic monument of France and Paris, Paris 2024 worked on the design of the medal with Chaumet, a LVMH Group company which is a Premium Partner of Paris 2024.

Built between 1887 and 1889, the “Dame de fer” has since undergone programmes of renovation. Certain metallic elements have been permanently removed and conserved in this process.



For the Paris 2024 Games, the Eiffel Tower Operating Company is allowing these genuine pieces of Parisian and French history to be used.

The original Eiffel Tower iron is formed in a hexagon – the geometrical shape of France.

Stripped of its “Eiffel Tower brown” paint, the iron is returned to its original colour. Placed in the centre and imprinted with the emblem of the Paris 2024 Games, this piece of heritage fits perfectly within the gold, silver and bronze.

Unlike in previous years both the Olympic and Paralympic medals share one face, a decision represented a “coming together” of the two events.

The 5,084 medals have been produced by France’s mint, the Monnaie de Paris.

The gold medals weigh 529g and are not pure gold, but made of silver and plated with 6g of gold.

The silver medals weigh 525g and the bronze ones 455g and are a copper, tin and zinc alloy.