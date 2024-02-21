Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Fisher’s Vareo wins gusty Oxford Blue

The Oxford Blue brought the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to a spectacular close last Saturday, 17 February.

With 103 entries from 49 different classes it was Luke Fisher from Emberton Park SC who came out on top in his RS Vareo.

Fisher proved remarkably consistent with scores of 1, 2, 1 from the three back-to-back races around an excellently laid rhomboid course.

Former winner of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series, Matt Mee, was racing a GP14 with Chris Robinson and the Burghfield team hiked their way to second overall, just one point in front of the dominant performer of the season, Castle Cove’s Sam Pascoe in his Musto Skiff.

Pascoe struggled on the first beat of race one and had a lot of overtaking to do in order to come back to 10th place.

He made amends in race 2, sailing brilliantly throughout to take the race win away from Fisher, but couldn’t repeat the feat in the final race. So Pascoe finished third overall, with Paignton’s Ben Flower just missing out on tiebreak to finish fourth in his ILCA 7.

Just a point back in fifth was another ILCA 7 sailed by Rob Holmes from Tynemouth. In sixth was Sam Blaker, the Thorpe Bay competitor winning the RS Aero Winter Championships in his RS Aero 6.

Prizegiving for the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series takes place this Saturday, 24 February, at 10:15am on the Main Stage at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show in Farnborough.

Oxford Blue Open – Final leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (103 entries)

1st RS Vareo Luke FISHER – – 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GP14 Matt MEE and Chris ROBINSON – – -4 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd Musto Skiff Sam PASCOE – – -10 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th ILCA 7 / Laser Ben FLOWER – – 2 -6 4 – – 6 pts

5th ILCA 7 / Laser Rob HOLMES – – -7 4 3 – – 7 pts

6th RS Aero 6 Sam BLAKER – – 3 5 -9 – – 8 pts

7th Musto Skiff Sam BARKER – – 5 7 -10 – – 12 pts

8th Snipe Peter WOLSTENHOLME and Lloyd ROBERTS – – 6 9 -11 – – 15 pts

9th RS Aero 6 Ellie CRAIG – – 8 8 -13 – – 16 pts

10th RS200 Ben WHALEY and Lorna GLEN – – -11 10 7 – – 17 pts

11th ILCA 7 / Laser Jamie BLAKE – – 13 -13.5 8 – – 21 pts

12th RS Aero 9 Peter BARTON – – 9 -15 15 – – 24 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Harrison PYE – – 12 -19 14 – – 26 pts

14th Merlin Rocket Ian MARTIN and Chris MARTIN – – 19 11 -23 – – 30 pts

15th ILCA 6 / Laser Radial Edward Francis O’CALLAGHAN – – -32 12 21 – – 33 pts

16th RS200 Rob HENDERSON and Emma Horne – – 15 -49 18 – – 33 pts

17th K6 Grant BLAKE and Andrew JARVIS – – -41 13.5 20 – – 33.5 pts

18th Phantom Mark ADDISON – – 23 -33 12 – – 35 pts

19th GP14 Al FRY and James HOBSON – – 17 21 -27.5 – – 38 pts

20th Devoti D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL – – 18 20 -31 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .